The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night not to amend the county zoning ordinances to allow travel trailers to be occupied during the construction of a residence without a Special Use Permit.

The Board in February asked staff to investigate allowing the trailers to be occupied during a residential construction project as a by right use. The staff reported that it would require a zoning ordinance amendment. Also, the staff reported that of the 163 single-family permits issued in 2021, only 2 requested a special use permit for the use of a travel trailer during construction.

The staff also reported that tying the use of a travel trailer to the issuance of a certificate of occupancy is problematic as it shifts enforcement responsibility to the building inspectors instead of zoning enforcement.

Also, the opportunity for neighboring property owners to be notified and comment on the use of a travel trailer during construction would be lost.

Finally, there are no standards and any vintage of travel trailer is permissible. There are no safety standards and no health department review.

