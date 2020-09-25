A tractor Trailer went off the road and struck a power pole last night on Merry Cat lane near Belle Haven Thursday night. The pole was cut in halr. The call was received at 911 at approximately 9:50 p.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered no major injuries.

Power was interrupted and ANEC reported that at one time over 1,700 customers were without power. Overnight most of the customers have had their power restored but as of 5:30 Friday morning there were still 25 customers still out.

Units from Exmore and Painter responded to the accident.

