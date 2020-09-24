1.Looking for a complete 11 volume set of of The Story of Civilization by Will & Ariel Durant. Interested in philosophy text books as well and Russian literature. 757-442-4064

2. EXTRA HEAVY DUTY VINYL TARP 6 X 20 FT.CAMO/OLIVE DRAB REVERSE.NEW NEVER BEEN USED.$125.00/OBO. ANTIQUE FOLKART CAROSEL, 2 FT DIAMETER OVER 2 FT TALL. FIGURES ROTATE AND MOVE UP AND DOWN, GERMAN TURNING MECHANISM,GERMAN MUSIC BOX,COPPER ROOF.$325/OBO. WOOD FURNACE HEATS 3500+SQFT, 120 FT DUCT WORK+ENCLOSED BLDG $1500. 757-894-9230

3. LF car to buy, in good condition, for $1,000 or less. 757-350-0407

4. For Sale : 2010 Montana 31 foot 5th wheel camper, 2 Power Slide Outs with many features. EXTREMELY Nice RV for a great price. $9,800. 443-397-3503

5. Gravely walk behind w/ 2 30″ cutters, sulky and sickle attachment. Runs good. $600. 410-726-3588

6. LF queen size bed with frame, to be donated or sold for cheap. 757-442-4841

7. Color TV. Coffee maker. Vacuum cleaner. $25 each or $60 for all. LF sofa to be donated. 757-331-2598

8. 3 mens suits, pants and jackets, black, navy blue and tweed, $10 apiece or $25 for all 3, pants 38/30. Mattress for single bed, $10. Men’s wrist watch, nice leather band, $10. 757-854-8251

9. 1998 Chincoteague scow, fiberglass, 18 feet long, made by Accomack Glass works, good shape, includes trailer, $2,000. 757-894-1985

10. 1984 Monte Carlo, $3,000. 757-709-3474

11. 1986 Ford F-150, $500 OBO, brand new radiator, carburetor, new battery, best offer, pioneer sound system. 757-894-6574

12. 2011 Equinox with extended warranty. 2007 Dodge Caravan. Tools for sale. 757-894-1521

13. Wooden lateral filing cabinet, $50. Metal fireplace screen, $50. Interior door, 6 panel solid wood, lock set, hinges, $40. 757-710-5395

14. Looking for a small refrigerator/beverage cooler ideally with a couple cubic feet (2 – 5). 1-205-602-7824

15. 1989 Chevy Camaro, all the goodies. 757-387-2044

16. Large brown fabric power double recliner sofa with center console, $100. 757-787-1416

17. Queen size bed frame. DVD player. Scanner. 757-824-6295 leave message

18. Glacier Bay water cooler. LF body parts for a 1999 Ford pickup, from 1999-2004 will work, bumper, right hand signal light and more. 757-787-1574

19. 53 gallon aluminum fuel tank from an inboard outboard motor. Trailer axels, several different. 757-787-4443

20. LF old grass cutters that don’t run. LF old chainsaws. LF kerosene heaters. 854-8154 call before 5

21. LF pair of truck tires size 275-65-r18 757-999-0083

22. Double mattress w/ box spring in very good condition, clean, asking $75 757-999-1855

23. Matching sofa chairs, $40 each or both for $75, 2 sofas that open into queen size beds $75 each obo, kitchen table & 4 chairs $25 757-678-7483

24. Laying hens and eggs for sale. Eggs, $3 a dozen. 757-387-2008

25. 75 inch by 81 inch new steel, left hand in swing patio French door for sale. 757-710-1433

26. Bedliner for a Ford F-150, $50. 757-894-3742

27. 300-350 feet of wire link fencing, covered with forrest green vinyl covering, $1 a foot. 2 tires, 2 inch truck tires, $25 apiece. Stereo equipment. 757-710-1490

.