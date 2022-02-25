Preliminary investigations reveal that the tractor trailer which tipped over this morning on Route 13 0.2 mi north of Bayford Road in Nassawadox had stopped alongside of the roadway. When attempting to pull off, the driver did not realize how narrow the shoulder was and the truck overturned on its side in the ditch.

The Tractor trailer was loaded with approximately 40 thousand pounds of apple juice.

The driver, a 60 year old Spotsylvania man, was not injured in the crash. He has been charged with Failure to Maintain Lane.

The roadway has been closed since approximately 0453 hrs VDOT has a detour in place routing traffic off Rt. 13 at Rogers Drive to Bayford Road, around the accident scene.

There is no traffic backup currently.