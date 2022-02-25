1.Maytag dryer and Whirlpool washer in excellent condition $250 757-894-1931
2.LF Insured floor re-finisher to refinish heart of pine kitchen floor in Cape Charles, less than 400sq.ft. 757-694-5660
3.Hotel sized refrigerator w/ freezer in good shape, white porch rocking chair in good condition, small white microwave 757-787-7969
4.Electric fire place $40, kitchen table set $30, like new water heater $60 757-894-7577
5.Chevy V8 engine w/ automatic transmission $500, 161sq.ft of 3/4in pre-finished oak flooring $500 757-709-9570 call anytime
6.Pet Turkey in need of a good home 757-694-8439
7.1992 Chevy Pickup truck $1,800 obo 757-505-6093
8.Brand New Fender flares for a Dodge 15-25-3500 pickup, hardware included 757-894-3196
9.4 14in tires in like new condition $200 757-990-1045
10.Vanity, floor standing wooden shelf, bar set w/ 2 wooden stools 757-894-2045
11.LF antique wristwatches (mechanical, not pocket watches) 757-694-5951
12.LF used V8 chevy inboard boat motor 703-399-9614
13.Brand new Rowing machine $100 757-442-4925 call after 4 PM
14.LF 2 wheel dolley, 2003 Explorer $1,000 757-894-8285