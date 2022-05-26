The Town of Onancock, in partnership with Onancock Main Street (OMS), has received $20,000, and OMS was awarded another $10,000 in local and regional tourism marketing funds from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC). The grants are designed to leverage local marketing dollars with matching state funds to increase visitation and traveler spending.

The Town of Onancock and OMS will use the grant money to market Onancock’s assets to visitors throughout the year. OMS will use funds to continue developing ExperienceOnancock.com, a website focused on showcasing the town to visitors. Both organizations will partner with Onancock businesses and non-profit organizations to strengthen the campaigns.

“These grants will continue to strengthen the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and I am very grateful to the Virginia Tourism Commission,” said Robert Sabbatini, president of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission. “The Eastern Shore of Virginia’s culture, outdoors, and most importantly, people, will continue to attract visitors from all over, and these grants will help make that possible. Our team here at the ESVA Tourism Commission is ready and willing to be a resource for all here on the Shore!”

The VTC awarded more than $2.7 million for 259 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase visitation and revenue for Virginia’s localities through tourism.

“These grant funds provide an important opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth to accelerate recovery efforts and continue with their best-in-class marketing initiatives to attract new travelers,” said Rita McClenny, president, and CEO of Virginia Tourism. “Increased visitation translates directly into revenue generation, underscoring tourism’s important role in stimulating economic growth and expansion.”

