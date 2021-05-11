Today is the annual give local 757 Tuesday. Local and regional charities will be asking those who live in the 757 area code to take a moment today to give a donation to the charity or charities of your choice. Whether you pledge money to the local United Way or the Eastern Shore Foundation, or select a charity that means something special to you, everyone is urged to participate with whatever they can afford. Because of the COVID crisis, many local charities are more dependent on direct donations to keep on serving the residents who depend on them.