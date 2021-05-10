Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Saturday on Rt. 13.

According to police, 43-year-old Temperanceville resident Matthew Mitchell was driving a 2006 BMW around 12:36 a.m. on Lankford Highway north of Parks Road. That’s when they say his vehicle drifted from the road and hit a ditch.

Investigators say Mitchell’s car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

They’re still working to learn what caused the crash, but say it’s unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.