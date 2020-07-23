Thursday’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health showed 6 new cases on the Eastern Shore. Two cases were reported in Accomack County and four new cases were reported in Northampton County.

All of the other metrics remained the same with no new deaths or hospitalizations in both counties.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports there are currently 1218 positive and pending cases in Virginia at this time.

The VHHA also reports a total on 10,479 cases overall that have been hospitalized and discharged.

Statewide there are 802 confirmed positive cases and 417 cases pending test results. There were 3 new deaths reported statewide.

