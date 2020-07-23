1.Computer, $250 – $300, in the box. Old dresser. Dresser. 757-284-5419 from Cape Charles

2. Found credit card, VISA card, laying on the ground in front of Food Lion in Onley. 757-787-7474

3. Yamaha YZSR Thundercat 600, 29k miles, brand new Dunlop tires, $2,000 OBO, or will trade for a decent truck. 757-710-4407

4. Glider, 2 people, heavy duty, $50 OBO. LF 3 room house to rent in Temperanceville. LF boxspring, queen size. 757-710-4630

5. New singer sowing machine, Model 1512, $70. King size Perfect Sleeper warming blanket, $55, never used. 443-365-4134 in Pocomoke City

6. LF goats, for free or affordable. 757-709-2504

7. 1946 Chevy tow truck, needs some engine work, $9,500. 443-523-5741

8. Looking for 16×6.50 lawn tractor tires. Call 757-387-2114

9. Sirus XMradio for sale $20. Can contact me at 757-709-8987

10. Large Dog Houses $35. EACH, GOOD CONDITION WEATHER PROOF. (1) Boys Spider Man Bike w/training wheels & a MATCHING HELMET $35 GOOD CONDITION. 757-787-7612

11. 2011 Chevy Camaro, loaded with everything on it, AC is cold, runs perfectly, $11,500. 804-436-7850

12. In-ground swimming pool equipment, pumps, vacuums, filters. Schwinn bicycle. 410-726-1886

13. Looking for 3br house to rent Onley to New Church. 757-894-1233

14. 3 collectors plates: Ducks Unlimited with Golden Retriever, two by Lina Lou, selling all for $40. 757-665-4581

15. 5 ton Hudson equipment trailer, $2,000. 757-824-0046

16. LF old working decoys. Nice stoneware crock, no chips, no cracks. Old steamer trunk by Hudson of New York. 757-387-7506

17. LF double wide or single trailer. 757-387-7713

18. LF 15-18 foot Chincoteague Scow, relatively good condition, fiberglass, with or without motor. 1-757-709-4536

19. LF Cub Cadet lawn mower for parts. LF Ford Ranger, 1998-2003 for parts. 757-710-6176

20. Craftsman mower with 42 inch cut. Troybilt zero turn mower with 50 inch cut. Call 757-331-1911

21. Woodworking machines: 4 inch joiner, on a stand, good shape, $100. Spindle sander with attachments, $100. 757-894-0823

22. 2 pairs of antique wooden shudders, 14 x 59″, $25 a pair. Antique school desk, $40. 717-371-9165 in Exmore

23. LF backhoe for a reasonable price. 1993 Ford F-350 6 wheel truck. 710-0810

24. 3 piece living room set, sofa, loveseat, matching chair, $50 for all, excellent condition. 2 futon sofas, great shape, $75 each. 2 barstools with backs, $20 each. 757-678-7483

