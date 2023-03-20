By Linda Cicoira

Three men were sentenced to prison terms in separate cases last week in Accomack Circuit Court for crimes involving illegal drugs and weapons.

Malcolm Shakar Justice, of Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty Thursday to receiving and aiding in concealing a stolen firearm in July 2022. Justice was sentenced to five years in prison. He will be supervised probation for three years. Misdemeanor charges of obstruction without force, carrying a concealed weapon, and violating pretrial conditions were not prosecuted.

Steven Giddens, of Birdsnest, pleaded guilty to selling a Schedule I or II drug on Oct. 17, 2019. He was given 10 years with seven years suspended. Upon release, he will be on supervised probation for three years.

Fifty-four-year-old Norman Hugh Thomas, of Accomac, was sentenced to three years with a year and 10 months suspended for possession of cocaine last July. He will be on supervised probation for two years.

In another case, 51-year-old Christopher Antonio Smith, of Onancock, pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in July 2021. Sentencing was set for June.