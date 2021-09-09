RICHMOND – On Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, the Commonwealth graduated its 134th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 40 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County. Governor Ralph S. Northam attended the graduation ceremony.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations. The members of the 134th Basic Session began their 27 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy January 28, 2021.

The graduates of the 134th Basic Session are from every corner of the Commonwealth, as well as California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee and the country of Venezuela. Upon graduation, the new troopers reported to their individual duty assignments across Virginia the week of August 16. For their final phase of training, each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

Accomack will be served by Trooper Micah James Gardner. Micah hails from Blacksburg.

Northampton will have two new troopers. Trooper Yuridia Diaz Lynch of Machipongo will return home to serve the citizens of Northampton County. Joining Lynch will be Trooper Caleb Grissom who is from Archdale, North Carolina.

