Hokies begin the season with back-to-back home games for first time since 2015

Fresh off a 17-10 victory over No. 10 North Carolina to start the year, Virginia Tech football welcomes Middle Tennessee State to Lane Stadium for a 2 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network Extra Saturday.



The Hokies (1-0, 1-0 ACC) registered a pivotal victory Friday night, their first win over a Top-10 opponent since Sept. 6, 2014 when Tech took down eventual national champion and then-No. 8 Ohio State on the road. The Hokies defense swarmed Heisman-hopeful QB Sam Howell, forcing three interceptions and 6.0 sacks, as Tech is now 28-0 under Justin Fuente when holding opponents to 20 points or fewer.



Hokies’ DB Chamarri Conner led the team with eight tackles while wearing the No. 25 jersey and recorded the game-clinching interception with less than a minute left. QB Braxton Burmeister moves to 4-1 as Tech’s starting quarterback after throwing an 11-yard touchdown to TE James Mitchell and taking one in himself on a four-yard rush.



The Blue Raiders (1-0) come to Blacksburg for the first meeting between the teams following a 50-15 win over Monmouth. MTSU QB Bailey Hockman threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns while the Blue Raider defense forced four turnovers.

Pregame coverage begins on 103.3 FM WESR at 12:30 PM on Saturday afternoon.

