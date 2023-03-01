Chuck and Kimberly Fisher of Virginia traveled up the shore to Berlin, Maryland for a day full of fun. They came home with $50,000 won on a $50,000 Cash scratch-off.

A fun-loving couple from a small Virginia town was having an exciting day in Berlin, Maryland the weekend before Valentine’s Day, when Lottery luck came to call. He won big on a casino slot machine and she won $50,000 playing a $50,000 Cash scratch-off.

Chuck and Kimberly Fisher traveled up the coast from Temperanceville, Virginia to Berlin, Maryland for a day of activities with friends. The fun included a trip to Ocean Downs Casino.

As luck would have it, Chuck won big playing a slot machine. Happy about his success, the merry group returned to Virginia that night. Kimberly felt thirsty as they drove and asked to stop to buy a cold drink and cash in some winning scratch-offs. The road to good fortune led the group to Royal Farms #178 in Berlin.

Chuck, who always buys his wife scratch-offs, remembered that Valentine’s Day was approaching and surprised Kimberly with two $20 $50,000 Cash instant tickets as an early gift. Kimberly scratched the games off in the car.

“I scratch randomly all around the ticket and save the prizes for last,” said Kimberly. “I didn’t realize something was under the coins (symbols) at first.”

The lucky lady continued to scratch and initially thought she won $100. She realized her error when she revealed a $50,000 prize underneath a coin symbol.

“I told my friend to pull over and we all got out of the car and celebrated on the side of the road,” she said, laughing. “But, I still scanned the ticket to be sure.”

Kimberly called her two sons to share the news and the group made their way home to Virginia. The couple hid the winning ticket and stayed up until the wee hours of the morning discussing their good fortune.

When Kimberly and Chuck claimed the scratch-off prize this week, they were full of excitement. The two, both self-employed, shared with Lottery officials that they plan to take a vacation using some of the prize and save the rest of the windfall.

Their lucky Lottery retailer can celebrate, too. For selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off, Royal Farms #178 located at 10633 Ocean Gateway in Berlin will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery.