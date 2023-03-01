Stations Chincoteague, Greenbackville, New Church, Atlantic and Wallops were dispatched for a Working Residential Fire at 3276 Ridge Road, Chincoteague Monday evening.

The Chincoteague ambulance arrived and advised a working fire in the walls stemming from a wood stove. The Chincoteague fire units arrived and deployed an attack line and began removal of affected wall and searching for extensions. Chief 3 had command of the scene and canceled response from stations 1,2. Stations 4 and 25 continued to scene and were placed back into service shortly after arrival.

The fire was contained to a small section of wall and roof and the homeowner was able to cover the affected area to prevent further water or weather damage.