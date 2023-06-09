Guard Shore Beach Water Bacteria Levels Improved

(Accomac, VA.) The Eastern Shore Health District has lifted the swimming advisory that had been in

place at Guard Shore Beach near Bloxom, Virginia. Recent follow up testing confirmed that bacteria

levels in the water once again meet the State Water Quality Standards.

Signs have been removed from Guard Shore Beach, previously alerting the public of the advisory.

Environmental health officials collect water samples from Guard Shore Beach weekly throughout the

summer swimming season. Beach water monitoring on the Eastern Shore of Virginia normally ends

the week of Labor Day.

For additional information about the recent beach advisory, contact the Eastern Shore Health District

(757)787-5886.

To learn more about the beach water monitoring program in Virginia visit

http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/beach-monitoring/ . For more

information about recreational water swimming safety visit the website

www.swimhealthyva.com