Guard Shore Beach Water Bacteria Levels Improved
(Accomac, VA.) The Eastern Shore Health District has lifted the swimming advisory that had been in
place at Guard Shore Beach near Bloxom, Virginia. Recent follow up testing confirmed that bacteria
levels in the water once again meet the State Water Quality Standards.
Signs have been removed from Guard Shore Beach, previously alerting the public of the advisory.
Environmental health officials collect water samples from Guard Shore Beach weekly throughout the
summer swimming season. Beach water monitoring on the Eastern Shore of Virginia normally ends
the week of Labor Day.
For additional information about the recent beach advisory, contact the Eastern Shore Health District
(757)787-5886.
To learn more about the beach water monitoring program in Virginia visit
http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/beach-monitoring/ . For more
information about recreational water swimming safety visit the website
www.swimhealthyva.com