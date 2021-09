Fire units from Exmore, Painter, Nassawadox, Wachapreague, Melfa, Eastville, and Accomack County Dept. of Public Safety responded to an early morning fire Saturday in Oakland Park outside the town of Exmore. Upon arrival firefighters found a single story residence with a attached garage. The garage was well involved with extension into the residence. Occupants of the residence were home and able to escape the fire. No injuries were reported at this time.

