1.Guinea pig tunnel, Baseball cleats and helmet, Adult Halloween costumes Call or text 757-710-0132
2. LTB pole saw, riding mower implements for sale 442-2465
3. 2002 Mitzubishi Galant $3,700 757-630-1995
4. 30″ snapper mower$200, 38″ John Deere mower $200 709-4318
5. LF someone to cut grass 894-6319
6. Elec. weedeater w/cord $20, Hoover shampooer w/gallon of shampoo $20 410-913-7413
7. 2 male Yorkie male puppies, 8 ton boat lift $700, 4 GMC aluminum wheels $100 607-437-4782
8. LF someone to cut grass and haul trash 709-4544
9. 2.5 KW generator $250 442-3609 lv message
10. Free wood, 8′ ladder new $60, LF interior painter 787-7542
11. 2005 Ford Focus $2,000 710-8000
12. Parker mobile home 12’x34′ $6,500 410-726-4589
13. Small boat anchor $30, 2 dressers $50 and $70 787-2963
14. LF pickup, LF 2 br trailer LF chest freezer 410.422-8973
15. 10’x6′ dog pen $50, Alltel NASCAR jacket $40 757-528-6444
16. Free oil tank w/stand 724-747-9373
17. Set of large youth golf clubs $50 694-8072
18. 1930’s steamer chest $60 710-3813