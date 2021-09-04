1.Guinea pig tunnel, Baseball cleats and helmet, Adult Halloween costumes Call or text 757-710-0132

2. LTB pole saw, riding mower implements for sale 442-2465

3. 2002 Mitzubishi Galant  $3,700  757-630-1995

4. 30″ snapper mower$200, 38″ John Deere mower $200  709-4318

5. LF someone to cut grass  894-6319

6. Elec. weedeater w/cord $20, Hoover shampooer w/gallon of shampoo  $20  410-913-7413

7. 2 male Yorkie male puppies,   8 ton boat lift $700, 4 GMC aluminum wheels $100 607-437-4782

8. LF someone to cut grass and haul trash  709-4544

9. 2.5 KW generator $250  442-3609  lv message

10. Free wood, 8′ ladder new $60, LF interior painter  787-7542

11. 2005 Ford Focus $2,000  710-8000

12. Parker mobile home 12’x34′  $6,500  410-726-4589

13. Small boat anchor $30, 2 dressers $50 and $70 787-2963

14. LF pickup, LF 2 br trailer LF chest freezer  410.422-8973

15. 10’x6′ dog pen $50, Alltel NASCAR jacket  $40  757-528-6444

16. Free oil tank w/stand  724-747-9373

17. Set of large youth golf clubs  $50 694-8072

18. 1930’s steamer chest  $60  710-3813

 

 