Currently the Virginia State Police is investigating a two vehicle crash that has resulted in a fatality on the Eastern Shore. Northbound lanes of Route 13/Lankford Highway at Chincoteague Road are shut down at this time. VDOT has detours in place.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:37 p.m., and troopers are on scene investigating.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya will issue an updated release when information becomes available.

