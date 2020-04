On today’s date, at approximately 11:55AM, the Division V Communications center received a call of a single vehicle accident at the 18000 block of Seaside Road, on the Eastern Shore. Preliminary investigations reveal that a truck struck a tree off the roadway, causing it to become fully engulfed, killing the driver. Currently Troopers are onscene investigating along with Fire & Rescue.

Once more information becomes available an updated release will follow.

