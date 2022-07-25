By Kelley Gaskill

So often, we focus on the things that make us different or on which we do not agree that we miss how much we share in common. Likewise, our lifestyle is such that we also tend to miss the beauty around us whether in our environment or in each other.

One young man from Utah left his regular job over a year ago and set out to discover the beauty of our country, its people, and find his place among it. He decided to walk from the western-most point of the contiguous United States in Washington to the eastern-most point in Maine, taking a leisurely, meandering scenic route along the way. Kelley met Isaiah Shields in Exmore this past Friday, Day 383 of his Walking Across America journey, as he shared some perspective from his trip so far and how he sees Americans have more in common than we realize:

.