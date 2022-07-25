Mary Custis Sturgis, 90, formerly of Eastille, VA, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore in Onancock, VA. A native of Craddockville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee Custis and the late Helen Kilmon Custis. She was a retired secretary for the Northampton County Public School Board Office and a member of Cheriton United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two children, Steve Sturgis and his wife, Sherry, of Eastville, and Amy Darby and her husband, Freddy, of Assawoman,VA; four grandchildren, Lynn Brankley and her husband, Luke, of Melfa, VA, Allison Seal and her husband, Brian, of Tappahannock, VA, S. Kyle Sturgis and his wife, Emily, of Cheriton, VA, and Jarrett Sturgis and his wife, Staige, of Cape Charles, VA; five great grandchildren, Landon Brankley, Kirby Brankley, Emma Seal, Colby Seal, and Bailey Sturgis; two sister-in-laws, June Custis of Craddockville, and Katharine Sturgis of Eastville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters, Helen Custis, Ruth Riley, Irene Kurfees, Lou Sharp, and Margaret Haynie; and a brother, Thomas Allen Custis.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00AM at Cheriton United Methodist Church with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. Interment will be private in Belle Haven Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cheriton United Methodist Church, c/o Jo Ann Heneghan, PO Box 297, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

