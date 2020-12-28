One of the unique things about locally owned, hometown radio stations is the relationships that are built with listeners. Whether by calling in birthdays, swap shop items, lost and found pets or by messaging and commenting through our Facebook pages, we develop relationships with each other. Ironically, most times we have never met in person. Occasionally, though, we do get the opportunity to meet in person and it’s like seeing an old friend.

In this look back at a previous shore perspectives interview, we were blessed to meet Tony Savage, US army retired, who is now working in Afghanistan as he shared his perspective on home, family and what’s important:

