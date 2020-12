The Eastern Shore reported 12 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with eight in Accomack and four in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization.

Virginia reported 1,937 additional COVID test positives with 662 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 44 to 2,131.

Three additional confirmed deaths were reported statewide with four additional probable deaths.

