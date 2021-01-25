For the past 7 years, the Onancock Elks Lodge #1766 has undertaken a popular fundraising event to help a neighbor in the community with unforeseen medical bills or other financial challenge that has come up. Now in its 8th year, they have adapted the format of the Tyson’s Ticktown Wingfest due to Covid-19 restriction but the participation is as strong as ever. This week, Kelley visited with Barry Mears as he shared his perspective on the community’s spirit of caring, sharing and love surrounding this event.

For more information, to bid on auction items listed daily and follow the event, visit the Onancock Elks Lodge Facebook page. To place your order for picking up wings at Wingfest Sunday, Feb 14th between 11-2, call the Onancock Elks Lodge at 757-787-7750 or message Barry Mears or Wayde Fowler.