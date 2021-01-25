The Eastern Shore reported 31 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with 23 in Accomack and eight in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 234 tests for a test positive rate of 13.2%.

According to Monday morning’s report, 1,940 individuals in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 71 have gotten both. In Northampton, 999 have gotten the first shot and 46 have received both.

Virginia reported 4,451 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,721 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 32 to 2,572 statewide.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with one additional probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 49,382 tests for a test positive rate of 9%.

