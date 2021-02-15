Hoping for a respite from wintry weather? Well, that may have to wait a little while longer. We're monitoring the potential for another round of mixed precipitation for late Wednesday night into Thursday. Unfortunately, it appears another round of wintry mix and freezing rain is on the way. Forecast details will continue to be refined as we get closer. However, for the time being, get prepared for another round of poor driving conditions and potential power outages, or continuing in some areas...as a result of additional ice accumulations later this week. Please continue to monitor weather.gov/AKQ for the latest information.