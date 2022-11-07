By Kelley Gaskill

At the end of October, Tasley Volunteer Fire Company was honored to host members of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company from Delaware as they delivered a fire engine graciously donated. In the third of our trilogy of local fire department fundraisers, Tasley VFC is paying it forward with the Family Freezer Raffle by giving away a 16 cu ft freezer and $1500 in gift certificates to local grocery outlets. This week, Kelley visited with fire company member, Bryan Daffin, as he reflected on paying it forward and the focus of their fundraiser:

.