Susie Lewis Atkinson, 59, wife of Nat H. Atkinson, Jr. and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation in Parksley, VA. A native of Wachapreague, she was the daughter of Nancy Perry Lewis of Wachapreague and the late Zadoc Randolph Lewis III. Susie was a member of the Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Department and served as an EMT for many years. She managed the Wachapreague Motel for her family for 20 years, worked for First Med Medical Transport and most recently was a medical filer for Eastern Shore Community Services Board.

In addition to her loving husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Nathaniel H. Atkinson, III “Tres” and his wife, Mary, of Onley, VA; brother, Randolph Evans Lewis “Randy” of Wachapreague; sister, Selina Lewis Coulbourne and her husband, Mark, of Wachapreague; five grandchildren, Jordan, Madyson, Aubree, Oliver, and Hurley; nieces and nephews, Hannah Coulbourne and her fiancé, Yariel, Samantha Coulbourne, Sawyer Coulbourne, Ciboney Lewis, Madison Lewis and Charlie Lewis; and all of her Coffee Club friends. She was predeceased by her son, Jared Randolph Atkinson.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 2:00PM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend David W. Gouak officiating. Interment will follow in Wachapreague Cemetery. Family will join friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hollies Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Keller, VA 23401.

