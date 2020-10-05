With Election Day less than a month away in the midst of this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19, it is more important than ever to exercise your right to vote and let your voice be heard. This week, Kelley visited online with Rev. Dr. Lisa Johnson of Horntown as she shared her passion for encouraging others to become informed on the issues and participate by voting. To that end, she is also extending an invitation for members of our community to attend the free virtual voting forum this coming Thursday night, October 8.

