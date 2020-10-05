The Eastern Shore added four new test positives in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with three additional in Accomack and one in Northampton. All hospitalization and death metrics were unmoved.

Virginia reported 556 additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s report, with 131 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one to 596 statewide.

Three additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

