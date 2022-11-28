One in three women and one in four men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Chances are, if you have not been in this situation, you have been in the company of someone who has.

This week, Kelley visited with Melanie Parker as she invited the community to join the holiday efforts of ESVA Freedom Starters which helps people as they rebuild their lives after domestic abuse. For anyone who is in a situation of domestic violence, help is available confidentiality, 24/7, by calling the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence hotline at 757-787-1329.

To join the holiday efforts of ESVA Freedom Starters, follow them on Facebook or call/text 757-695-8304