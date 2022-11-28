1. SCRENED IN GAZABO $1200 TILLER $100 EXERCISE BIKE $100

414-3029

2. 1996 4 BY 4 DODGE RAM TRUCK.. BEST OFFER…RUNS GOOD 302-519-1311

3. 2004 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE $3500 2002 HONDA REBEL MOTORCYCLE $1700, 2005 POP OUT TRAILER..$1700 757-678-3520

4. WOMANS BIKE $40 CHRISTMAS TREE LIKE NEW $5 757-442-3850

5. 757 350 9497

1986 cutlas roller

No motor no transmission

Ready for race motor

$1,200.00

1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller

Racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc

No motor no transmission

Ready for race motor

$1,700.00

6. 434 466 4810

2 decorative cast iron Christmas Tree Stands. Heavy duty, guaranteed to securely hold your tree. Normally sell for $120.00 each, will take $20.00 each. Heavy duty plastic Christmas Tree Stand, $5.00.

7. LF FREE PIT BULL PUPPY 678-3913

8. CANNON FAX, PRINT AND SCAN… ALSO X BOX SYSTEM 757-610-5194

9. LF JUNK APPLIANCES OR SCRAP METAL WILL PICK UP FREE 678-2566

10. 757 694 8803

1966 Winchester 30/30 rifle, brass and gold plate lever action .100 year Commemorative Edition of the 1866 Yellowboy .

Sale transaction through a FFL Dealer.

Call or text for pictures and dealer description to be forwarded.

$1,000.

11. +1 757 999 4427

Metal gate for keeping children or pets in an area in good condition for $15, new sink, never used, asking $50, Pella sliding window, new, never installed, still wrapped in plastic. Size is 47 3/4 inches wide and 59 1/2 inches tall. Asking $250. All items negotiable. Pick up in Painter area. Call 757-999-4427.

12. LF ELECTRIC CLUTCH.. GOES ON A KOHLAR 18 HP GRASS CUTTER MOTOR

824-0046

13. 2007 MAZDA 3 V6 AUTOMATIC.. FULLY LOADED.. NEW BRAKES 2 NEW TIRES $4500 OBO NEGOTIABLE…443-735-6078

14. 3 PIECE LIVING ROOM TABLE SET BLACK.. WILL DISCUSS WHEN YOU CALL 678-3380

15. CHIMNEY PIPES LIKE NEW VERY TALL $150 FOR A PAIR.. 2 PROPANE TANKS BLUE RHINO TANKS $30 FOR 2.. PURE BRED BLOODHOUND.. LOYAL LOVING, SMART.. CAN BE TRAINED $50 REHOMING FEE.. 757-710-5507

16. 88 FORD F 150 PICKUP 300 3NGINE 8 FT BED WITH CAP $600 709-1333 LEAVE MESSAGE… REFRIGATOR FREEZER.. FREEZER AT BOTTOM $500

17. 4sale – 2017 FORD Escape 4WD 31,950 miles asking $20,000 obo 757-787-7376

18. 443 235 3490

I am looking for a male pygmy goat.

19. 757 387 7506

looking for a 38 357 or 45 caliber pistol Looking to purchase Chincoteague or Willis Wharf Decoys have some old bottles and telephone pole insulators all for $100

20. 757 710 9689

Pine needle sheds for free. Some are in piles or you can rake to create your piles. Call 757-710-9689 to arrange pick up. You can gather several pick-up loads. Lots of needles for free.

21. FOR SALE: Old Fashion Daisey BB Gun/// $25.00

FOR SALE: CROSSMAN 760 PUMPMASTER .177 cal. BB/PELET RIFLE $40.00

FORSALE: 1909 12 Gauge Single Shot GUYANDOT SHOT GUN $75.00

Call 757-894-7175 for pictures

22. 757 787 2015

Dell Latitude 1520 Laptop with Ubuntu GNU/Linux – $50

Dell Inspiron laptop with Ubuntu GNU/Linux – $50

Vintage IBM Thinkpad Laptop with Windows 98 for collectors – $200

If interested call with questions

23. Get your pet set for winter…

FREE STRAW available

for outside dogs or cats in need

Pick up in Greenbush, VA

Call or Text

757 ~ 999 ~ 4999

24. LF 10 OR 15 LARGE STYROFOAM PACKING CRATES.. LARGE 710-9576

25. LF A SHED.. 8 BY 10…12..EVEN IF IT NEEDS WORK.. 894-0823 WILL MOVE..