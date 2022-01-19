The National Weather Service at Wakefield has tweeted out the following statements regarding potential snow events on Thursday and again on Friday night extending into Saturday on the Eastern Shore.

On Thursday, rain will be changing to snow as an arctic cold front crosses the region. A quick inch (potentially higher/still low confidence) of snow may fall during the Thursday late afternoon into Thursday night timeframe. Potentially impacting the evening rush hour.

For the Friday into Saturday system, we are looking at the potential for a more “classic” winter storm across the region as very cold air gets locked into place behind the front.

A coastal low develops which will bring the potential for significant snowfall and even icing (especially for the southeastern portion of our local area). The eventual track and strength of the low will determine the significance and extent of any snow/ice.