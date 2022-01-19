Pictured: predicted snow fall totals for the Eastern Shore from Thursday through Saturday.

What could be the biggest snow event in the last two years could be on the way.

A strong cold front will bring less than one inch of snow later today but a stronger weather system from the south is expected to arrive Friday after 1 p.m. with snow continuing through the evening and into Saturday morning.

As of now expected totals are between 4-7 inches on the Eastern Shore with the higher amounts in Northampton County.

High winds are also predicted with winds gusting up to 35 mph.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Winter Storm Advisory in effect from late Thursday evening through Saturday morning.

Travel is expected to be very difficult, and if you don’t absolutely have to leave the house Friday afternoon through Saturday you should stay home.

As always, one small shift could drastically change the forecast, for better or worse. So stay tuned to 103.3 FM WESR and 105.7 FM Coastal Country for the most up to date information. Streaming is also available online at ShoreDailyNews.com and on the Eastern Shore Radio App.

Please email your snow shots to will@easternshoreradio.com to be featured on ShoreDailyNews.com.

