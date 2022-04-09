By Linda Cicoira

A county resident was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to 20 years in prison for the sexual battery of a girl under the age of 13.

All but four years of the term was suspended for Cesar Perez Guttirez, of Parksley. He was initially indicted on a count of rape. A plea bargain gave him the lesser charge and the term.

After much conversation in hushed tones with his lawyer and a Spanish interpreter, the defendant asked Judge W. Revell Lewis to suspend all but three years. The judge said he heard no reason to deviate from the agreement.

The defense lawyer stated that Perez Guttirez is not a U.S. citizen and will be deported after he serves his time.

In another case, three felony drug charges filed against 30-year-old Nicholas Keshon Drummond, of Onley, were not prosecuted due to lack of evidence. Drummond was arrested as part of the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force operation, “Masked Man,” that occurred in August 2021.

