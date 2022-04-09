- LF metal drums or barrels will pay for delivery, push mower for sale just needs pull rope $100 call 757-387-0650
- Avon 10′ inflatable boat, with accessories. 6hp Tohatsu 4 stroke engine with stand. Small boat trailer. $2150 for all three. Call 757-710-2218 Near Pungoteague.
- Maytag elec. dryer $125, Queen pillow top mattress and box spring $225, LF daffodils 757-350-5386
- LF 200 Hayman sweet potato sets, LF someone to incubate Goose and chicken eggs 757-442-4794
- LF med-large plastic flower pots 757-709-2897
- 80 crab pot zincs $1 ea. 3 qts anti-fouling blue bottom paint, set of oyster tongs 442-7784
- LF someone to assist to take dog to vet 665-5464
- McGregor sail boat make offer 757-414-0505
- LTB used aluminum extension ladders 724-747-9373
- Gravely 60″ riding mower $5,200, Huskvarna 4 wheel drive mower $2,500, Suzuki m/c $3,200 757-894-5713
- Car dolly $500 757-442-0700
