By Linda Cicoira

Eastern Virginia’s “Best Shopping” winners for 2021 were listed Thursday, in Virginia Living Magazine, and included several Eastern Shore businesses. Four Cape Charles shops and a mall in Painter were among those.

In the Consignment Shop category, Periwinkles Consignment Boutique, of Mason Avenue, in Cape Charles, was chosen as #1. The shop offers “upscale women’s clothing, accessories, and local artisan items in an eclectic boutique environment. A love of fashion, thrifting, and recycling unwanted items inspired the owner to open the award-winning boutique, providing customers with unique finds for a fraction of retail prices,” the magazine stated.

Peach Street Books, on Mason Avenue, in Cape Charles, was named as the first-place winner in the Book Store category. “In the historic buildings of a 1930s, Pure Oil Station and 1950s three-bay garage, Peach Street Books holds more than 10,000 gently used books and 500 new titles, (and) a coffee shop featuring Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Co. coffee.

Cape Charles Historic District got third place in a Downtown Shopping category. In the antiques category, the Blue Crow Antique Mall, of Painter, was the third-place winner. Moonrise Jewelry, of Cape Charles, was third in the Fine Jewelry Store category. Seagrass Floral & Apothecary, of Cape Charles, was third in the Florist Shop category.

