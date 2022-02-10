By Linda Cicoira

An Accomack grand jury indicted several local residents Monday on charges that allege they committed violent crimes.

Sixty-three-year-old Leon Morris, of New Church, was indicted on two counts of maliciously wounding Valerie Cannon, of Salisbury, Md., on Nov. 5.

Forty-six-year-old Richar Vasquez Vadez, of Johnson Landing Road in Parksley, was indicted on a count of unlawfully wounding Henry Vasquez, on Sept. 19.

Forty-six-year-old Christina Hickman, of Brittany Drive in New Church, was indicted on a count of maliciously maiming her boyfriend on June 12.

Thirty-five-year-old VaSean Maurice Armstrong, with addresses on Nocks Landing Road in Atlantic, and Lankford Highway in Oak Hall, was indicted on a count of abduction of Melissa Linton of Atlantic, between July 31 and Aug.1.

Thirty-three-year-old Jewel Latrice Johnson of Pocomoke, Md., was indicted on a count of malicious bodily injury in connection to an incident that occurred Dec. 1, 2020. The victim was Shavonna Kellam.

Darell Owentel Pettit, of River Road in Westover, Md., was indicted on counts of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, and possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order. The incidents occurred Nov. 13.

Timothy John Vanhart, of Oak Hall, was indicted on counts of burglarizing Kevin Liddle’s home and grand larceny of property value at more than $1,000 that belonged to Liddle on Sept. 4. He was also indicted on Sept. 14 counts of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon at the home of Timothy Daisey, destroying more than $1,000 worth of property belonging to Daisey, and the attempted burglary of Scott Scubert’s home.

Ra-Shaun Anthony Brown Jr., of Atlantic, was indicted on a count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon. The incident occurred Nov. 13.

Joshua Michael Green, of Chincoteague, was indicted on a Dec. 1 charge that he made a false statement on a firearm transaction record.

Twenty-seven-year-old Taylor Clark, of Temperanceville Road in Temperanceville, was indicted on an Aug. 13, 2019, count of using a computer or computer network to intentionally examine without authority employment, salary, credit or any other financial or identifying information relating to Alexis Tucker and used such information in the commission of another crime. Clark was also indicted for the same charge involving Victoria Bailey’s information and a count of attempting to provide a false statement to obtain credit. Those two crimes occurred Sept. 5, 2019.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cadeem Bresean Baines, of Parksley, was indicted on the June 22 count of possession of cocaine.

Meiah Sheree Milbourne, of Onancock, was indicted on counts of burglary at the Corner Mart in Onancock on Sept. 20 and 21, and Oct. 19, 22, and 25. She was also indicted on a count of unlawfully converting a lottery ticket on Oct. 22.

