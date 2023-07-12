By Linda Cicoira

An Exmore man was accused of possession with intent to distribute nearly 1,000 fentanyl tablets and about four grams of cocaine.

A Northampton Grand jury indicted 39-year-old Franklin Eugene Kellam, of Browne Avenue, Monday on a second count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a second count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He was also charged with the misdemeanor, obstruction of justice by threat or force. The incidents occurred April 10.

According to a checklist for bond, Kellam was stopped for failing to use his signal light. He agreed to a search of his vehicle. The 994 round blue tablets that were confiscated were found to be fentanyl. Thirty similar tablets were not tested.

In another case, 31-year-old Christa Lynn Brady, also known as Christa Lynn Mariner, of Forest Lane in Cape Charles, was indicted on a Dec. 9, 2022, count of possession of meth and on two February 2023 counts of possession with intent to distribute meth.

Twenty-two-year-old Jorge Alejandro Manzano Garcia, of Monaghan Drive in Herndon, Va., was indicted on a count of oxycodone in February.

Twenty-year-old Jerlin Isabel Martinez, of Ridgehampton Court in Reston, Va., was indicted on two counts of obtain prescriptions by fraud in February. She was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule V drug.

Sixty-two-year-old Alvin Victor Stoops, with addresses of Trehernville Drive in Birdsnest, and Saxis Road in Temperanceville, was indicted on a count of stealing a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup that belonged to Donna Kelley and was valued at $3,500. The incident occurred in February.

Forty-three-year-old Mohonda Octavis Whitfield, of Dahlgren Avenue in Portsmouth, was indicted on a count of knowingly receiving or buying a stolen Dodge Challenger valued at more than $1,000 on Jan. 1. Records state Whitfield was pulled over for speeding when it was realized the car had been reported as stolen.

Twenty-eight-year-old Khalil A. Upshur, of Woodland Drive in Onancock, was indicted on a count of being a violent felon in possession of a weapon or ammo. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of shooting a gun in a public place. Records show the incidents occurred in February 2021.

Sixty-year-old Michael A. La Horner, of Mason Avenue in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of assaulting an officer in April. According to a report filed by Officer William Garrett of the Cape Charles Police Department, the “accused appeared in public in an intoxicated stated. Subject smelled of alcohol. Eyes (were) glassy and speech (was) slurred.”