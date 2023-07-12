A Cheriton man passed away in a car accident Tuesday evening on Cobb Station Road.

The Virginia State Police investigated a single vehicle crash which occurred at approximately 9:30PM on the westbound side of Cobb Station Road, east of Cheriton Cross Road, in Northampton County.

The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, 34 year old Nelson Cruz, was traveling westbound on Cobb Station Road, when he ran off the road right, overcorrected and ran off the road, striking several trees causing the vehicle to overturn. Cruz was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Cruz was not wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown at this time if speed and/or alcohol are contributing factors at this time.

Notification has been made to family members. Deceased; 34 year old Nelson Cruz of the 4100 block of Sunnyside Road of Cheriton, Virginia.