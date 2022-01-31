A second child has died of her injuries following a Friday morning crash on the Eastern Shore, according to Virginia State Police.

The girl was in a car that had stopped for a school bus on Route 13 in Northampton County.

“The investigation reveals that a Northampton school bus was stopped in the left, southbound lanes of Route 13 with its safety lights flashing and its stop sign deployed,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in an email. “A 2016 GMC Sierra stopped adjacent to the school bus in the right lane along with a 2007 Toyota Yaris. As the vehicles were stopped (yielding to the school bus), the driver of a 2006 Ford F250 struck the Toyota in the rear, pushing it into the GMC.”

Police said a 15-year-old girl in the back seat of the Toyota died of her injuries Sunday at the Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughters.

A 12-year-old girl also in the back seat died at the crash scene, according to police.

The driver and a teenage front-seat passenger were also hurt, but both are expected to survive.

