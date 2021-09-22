Seashore Eyecare is partnering with Wagner Macula & Retina Center (WMRC), world leader in specialty eyecare, to expand the type of care historically available on the Eastern Shore. This partnership expands into the Eastern Shore’s first and only comprehensive eyecare center and, most importantly, the surgical care will be provided on the Eastern Shore – no tunnel travel needed!

The partnership of Seashore Eyecare and Hampton Roads’ esteemed Wagner Macula & Retina Center expands upon the practice’s ophthalmology services, granting Eastern Shore residents’ with access to industry-leading ophthalmologists and specialty eye care services in one place.

“Having referred challenging cases to them for over 20 years, I have total confidence in Doctors Wagner and Kapoor and their team of specialists. Many of our patients are already familiar with the outstanding care they provide,” says Dr. Turlington, founder of Seashore Eyecare. “One of the reasons I have chosen this path is Dr. Wagner’s and Dr. Kapoor’s continued commitment to the care of Eastern Shore patients with superb quality and convenience.”

With this enhanced relationship, Seashore Eyecare is now the preferred referral for the National Retina Centers of Excellence and the preeminent provider of adult and pediatric retina treatments. The practice’s expanded list of eye care services includes delivering surgical care for Cataracts, Glaucoma, Ocular Plastics and Diabetic Eye Diseases, in partnership with Riverside Shore Memorial, along with best-in-class prescription glasses, contact lenses, eye disease treatment and management. From preventative eye care to diagnosis and surgery, Seashore Eyecare now leverages state-of-the-art diagnostic technology at the hands of the region’s most experienced ophthalmologists.

“We are honored that Dr. Turlington has entrusted her practice to us,” says Dr. Wagner, founder of Wagner Macula & Retina Center. “We have enjoyed a long relationship with Seashore Eyecare as a dedicated partner and resource for the challenging cases that required our specialty care. Since I opened our first practice in Southeastern Virginia 35 years ago, I have made it my life’s work to ensure that world-class eye care is available to anyone who needs it; I am honored to continue that work in the Eastern Shore community through Seashore Eyecare.”

Seashore Eyecare’s Eastern Shore roots and its commitment to the local community remain a cornerstone of the practice under its new leadership. Preserving Dr. Turlington’s legacy is an endeavor close to Dr. Wagner and integral to Wagner Macula & Retina Center’s values.

“Our primary goal as a practice is to give people greater access to world-class care and be where they need us, when they need us. Now, through this partnership and with Dr. Turlington’s support, we’re making that access more convenient for so many people. We’re grateful to continue providing exceptional care to our friends and neighbors of the Eastern Shore, and we look forward to sharing this successful new chapter of Seashore Eyecare with the greater community.”