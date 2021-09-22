Vivian Dent was inducted into the Northampton High School Athletic Hall of Fame Friday evening.

Born in Cape Charles, Virginia, Vivian attended Cape Charles Elementary and Northampton County High School. She received her BS and MS from Maryland State College, now University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.

Vivian taught Social Studies at the Virginia Migrant Center for Northampton County High School and Northampton High School.

Vivian coached softball and track at Northampton High School. As a track coach, she led her team to 12 district championships. She coached six individual state champions and two college All-Americans. Seven of her athletes attended college on scholarships.

NHS will induct Butch Travis into the NHS Athletic Hall of Fame at their next home game. This Friday’s game against West Point was rescheduled.

.