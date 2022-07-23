PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location.

Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island.

The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague location will be much more low key than the current Seacrets in Ocean City.

Moore said the Chincoteague location will be similar to the original Seacrets of the late 1980s with the restaurant and rock and roll tiki bar overlooking the water, with boat slips nearby.

Scereats is scheduled to open on Chincoteague in April of 2024.

