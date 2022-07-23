1. Double kayak for sale. “Sit on top” 2 person orange kayak with two like new back rests. No paddle. $250 703-408-66672. Electric Skillet never been used $15, A novelty lamp inscribed with “WELCOME TO THE BEACH” $65 Firm… I can send pictures 410-251-90403. Monitor 441 kerosene heating system $75 787-787-43834. Acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, 5,000 BTU window a/c $75, LF small round kitchen table 757-710-52385. 1997 Dodge 1500 pick up $2,500, king size steel bed frame $50 757-787-38626. LF a carpenter 757-824-35197. 3 Kayaks for sale 2 for $125, 1 for $400 call for more info 757-694-51508. Guinea birds and peacocks for sale, excavator bucket for sale 757-824-00469. Box turtle free to a good home 757-442-336610. 2004 GMC Envoy $7,500, Honda VTX m/c $3,800, 2 zero turn mowers 757-894-571311. 22″ hi-wheel push mower $75 757-894-082312. 3 mowers for sale 2 push one rider 757-710-053213. LF 2 bedroom trailer/house in Maryland, 1994 Plymouth van $1,500 410-422-897314. 5 1/2 hp. Craftsman push mower $75 757-709-086415. 5,000 BTU a/c unit $75 757-235-631216. LTB small vehicle, LTB medium size air compressor 757-678-634217. LF old barrel to decorate yard 757-694-1711
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page