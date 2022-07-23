1. Double kayak for sale. “Sit on top” 2 person orange kayak with two like new back rests. No paddle. $250 703-408-6667
2. Electric Skillet never been used $15,  A novelty lamp inscribed with “WELCOME TO THE BEACH” $65 Firm… I can send pictures  410-251-9040
3. Monitor 441 kerosene heating system $75  787-787-4383
4. Acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, 5,000 BTU window a/c $75, LF small round kitchen table 757-710-5238
5. 1997 Dodge 1500 pick up $2,500, king size steel bed frame $50 757-787-3862
6. LF a carpenter 757-824-3519
7. 3 Kayaks for sale 2 for $125, 1 for $400 call for more info 757-694-5150
8. Guinea birds and peacocks for sale, excavator bucket for sale 757-824-0046
9. Box turtle free to a good home  757-442-3366
10. 2004 GMC Envoy $7,500, Honda VTX m/c $3,800, 2 zero turn mowers 757-894-5713
11. 22″ hi-wheel push mower $75  757-894-0823
12. 3 mowers for sale 2 push one rider 757-710-0532
13. LF 2 bedroom trailer/house in Maryland, 1994 Plymouth van $1,500 410-422-8973
14. 5 1/2 hp. Craftsman push mower $75  757-709-0864
15. 5,000 BTU a/c unit $75 757-235-6312
16. LTB small vehicle, LTB medium size air compressor 757-678-6342
17. LF old barrel to decorate yard 757-694-1711