Science and Philosophy Seminar of the Eastern Shore of Virginia has scheduled its next seminar, “The New Grinch: Pandemic Logistics”. The free 90-minute seminar will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 17 in Room 113 of the Academic Building of the Eastern Shore Community College, 29300 Lankford Hwy, Melfa, VA 23410.

Paul Ewell will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on U.S. and global supply chains, and what this means for the holiday season.

Ewell is an associate professor of logistics at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Georgia and an associate adjunct professor in the Department of Information Systems and Decision Sciences at Old Dominion University. He is also the Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Watermen’s Museum located in Onancock.

