1.Medium sized dog crate, 30x22x22, minimal use, $30 757-442-7029

2.1987 El Camino w/ power windows, power locks, AC, CD Player $3,100, 1973 Chevy Nova, 350motor and transmission $3,100, willing to sell both vehicles for $5,200 757-350-9497

3.Bolt action Savage 30.06 w/ upgraded scope, leather sling, wood finish, in great condition $450 757-694-6112

4.FREE 100 year old upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

5.30hp Evinrude shortshaft motor w/ tiller arm and stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace, heats 4,000sq.ft, includes over $1,300 worth of duct work, asking $1,250 obo (buyer responsible for removal), Brand new heavy duty 4in. well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230

6.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17, has over 50% tread, asking $200 obo 757-387-7174

7.LF portable CD Player for a car 757-709-4287

8.LF work truck as cheap as possible 302-519-1311

9.Gun collection for sale 757-442-6157

10.Child’s twin size bed frame, brand new, Cherry red $40 obo 757-787-7969

11.11ft Mariner inflatable boat w/ wooden floor $400 757-709-8482

12.787-2963 4 metal space heaters $10 apiece, plastic hood for a John Deere riding mower, probably 42in, 1994 Ford Tempo 4 cylinder, automatic, front right fender has dent $495

13.Black powder rifle w/ extras, exercise bike $40 757-442-5513

14.LF junk appliances and scrap metal, 245-70-17 tires, Dewalt Skill saw 757-678-2566

15.Carpenter tools 757-442-2439

16.Ride-Em-Als rideable horse toy for children 4+, in excellent condition $150, Cherry wood crib w/ mattress $60, bed w/ drawers underneath $150 443-880-1331

17.Snapper 0 turn riding mower $400 obo 757-387-2114

18.410-422-8973 LF car within price range of $500-$1,000, must run, LF spare rim and tire for a 2000 Ford Ranger size 235-75-15, LF somebody to fix a problem with headlights

19.Towmaster car dolley $750, truck tires 275-60-20 97% tread $400 for all 5, wood chipper $50 757-710-1490