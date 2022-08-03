This weekend, Virginia will hold its annual sales tax holiday this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Items including school supplies, Hurricane and emergency preparedness items and Energy Star and Water Sense products will be available tax free.

August 5-7, 2022. The 3-day sales tax holiday starts the first Friday in August at 12:01 am and ends the following Sunday at 11:59 pm.

During the sales tax holiday, you can buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products without paying sales tax.

Eligible items include:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



Detailed lists of qualifying items and more information for retailers can be found in the Sales Tax Holiday Guidelines.

