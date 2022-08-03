Thomas Hume Dixon Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Kiptopeke, VA, on July 28, 2022. He is survived by two sons Thomas Hume Dixon III, and Russell Reeves Dixon and his, wife, Jill Dixon; brother, William Walker Dixon and his wife, Mary Wayne Dixon; sister-in-law, Ann Townsend Reeves; three granddaughters, Susanna Harrison and her husband, Jimmy Harrison, Katie Brownlee and her husband, Andy Brownlee, and Heather Thompson and her husband, Daniel Thompson; two grandsons, Andrew Dixon and his wife, Erin Dixon, and Matt Dixon; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Ann Reeves Dixon; his parents, Thomas Hume Dixon and Myron Barnes Dixon; his daughter-in-law, Susan Gregory Dixon; his brother-in-law, Homer Edwin Reeves, his mother-in-law, Jeanette Staman Reeves; and his father-in-law, Homer Russell Reeves.

Hume was a lifelong Eastern Shoreman but was born in Richmond, VA, under the care of his “Uncle Doc” (Dr. Webster Barnes) about whom Hume loved to share stories. He was quite the storyteller and loved to tell (sometimes long-winded) tales about his adventures at McDonogh prep school in Baltimore, MD, and later at the University of Houston, where he was a brother of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. As a young man, Hume served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

After marrying the love of his life in Texas, Hume returned to his family farm in Kiptopeke where he raised his family and tended the land. He was a perfectionist in many aspects—from his perfectly manicured fields to his exquisitely organized chicken-house. He was known as the “inspector” to some and loved to drive around the farm making sure all was in order. Hume was blessed to live on the land that gave him so much joy—he took pleasure in countless duck hunting and fishing trips with his close friends from the time he was a young boy up through retirement.

Hume was devoted to God, his family, and his community. He was a member of Capeville United Methodist Church for his entire life and a member of the Capeville Masonic Lodge 107 for over 60 years. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the excellent care Hume received from his physicians Dr. Lloyd J. Kellam and Dr. David Jones, his caregivers Josephine and Dina, and the Riverside Home Healthcare team.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Capeville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Conrow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Capeville United Methodist Church, c/o H.H. Scott, 4301 Townsend Drive, Cape Charles, VA 23310.

